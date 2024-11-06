Mohsin Raza Raises Serious Allegations Against UP Cricket Association

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Nov 6 (IANS) Mohsin Raza, former Uttar Pradesh Minister, Chairman of the UP Haj Committee and a former Ranji cricketer, has raised a series of concerns regarding the operations of the Uttar Pradesh Association (UPCA). His comments come in response to multiple complaints he has received from various parts of the state.

Raza has alleged issues including mismanagement, unfair practices, and improper use of resources by the UPCA. He recently met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Yogi Adityanath to share his concerns and request further investigation into the matter.

"To have your child play cricket in Uttar Pradesh, it seems that money is more important than talent. For instance, parents are being asked to pay large sums – six lakh rupees for the Under-16 category, Rs 20 lakh for Under-19, and up to 50 lakh rupees for playing in the Ranji team," Raza said in a video.

The former cricketer also pointed to changes in the structure of the UPCA in recent years, expressing concerns about its current management.“I have played cricket myself, and many people reached out to me to share their experiences. Upon requesting information through RTI, it became clear that the UPCA has undergone significant changes. What was once a more open organization now operates with a Board of Directors,” Raza explained.

Without naming anyone directly, Raza suggested that a senior Congress leader played a role in transforming the association into a private entity.

"In 2005, with the help of the then-UPCA Secretary Jyoti Bajpai, this leader shifted the association into a private limited company, which ultimately gave them control. Unfortunately, such moves seem to have led to several issues, including allegations of financial exploitation," Raza added.

He also raised questions about the involvement of certain individuals, such as Akram Saifi, who is reportedly close to the Congress leader. Raza claimed that Saifi was influencing the cricket selection process, leading to the alleged exploitation of young players.

"It appears that young cricketers are being misled into paying significant sums for opportunities that should be based on merit," he said.

Raza also addressed the claims made by UPCA officials, who had previously stated that they formed a private limited company due to difficulties with the state government. He pointed out inconsistencies in this explanation, citing the long-term lease agreement for the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur as evidence that relations between the UPCA and the state government were not as strained as suggested.

"While the UPCA claims it operates on a 'no-profit, no-loss' basis, it is facing over 100 crore rupees in liabilities to the Income Tax Department. This raises important questions about its financial transparency," Raza noted.

Further, Raza expressed concerns over the selection process within the UPCA, suggesting that talented young cricketers were being overlooked in favour of teams chosen by individuals with influential connections.“It's disheartening to see that the future of young players is being compromised due to unfair practices,” he said.

Raza also mentioned that several legal cases have been filed against various members of the UPCA, including board members, selectors, and current and former executives, in connection with alleged financial irregularities. Despite these legal proceedings, he believes that no significant action has been taken thus far.

As a result, Raza has called for a fair investigation into the allegations and urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take action to ensure accountability within the UPCA.

This is not the first time allegations of bribery and corruption have been levelled against the UPCA, with the most recent incident coming in December 2023.

Akram Saifi stepped down from his post in the UPCA in 2018 after allegations surfaced that he had demanded bribes and favours for including a player in the Uttar Pradesh junior cricket team.

