Qatar Museums Remains Open To Public During Official Holidays

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums announced that, following the recent declaration by the Amiri Diwan of today and tomorrow as official holidays, all Qatar Museums' institutions, including museums, galleries, restaurants, and shops, will remain open as per its usual schedule to the public. This decision allows residents and visitors to take full advantage of their time off, offering a unique chance to explore Qatar's vibrant cultural offerings at regular operating hours.
During these public holidays, visitors are encouraged to immerse themselves in the range of newly launched exhibitions and permanent collections across our museums. This season's exhibitions, presented as part of the Qatar Creates Fall/Winter 2024-25 season, showcase inspiring artworks, historical collections, and dynamic installations designed to engage audiences of all ages and interests.
These exhibitions, along with the diverse range of dining and shopping options, provide an ideal way for families and friends to spend quality time together, creating memorable experiences throughout the holiday.
Please note that, based on regular operating hours, the Museum of Islamic Art will remain closed on Wednesdays. Museum opening hours are as follows:
National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ)
Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Saturday: 9 AM – 7 PM
Tuesday: Closed
Thursday: 9 AM – 9 PM
Friday: 1:30 PM – 7 PM
Museum of Islamic Art (MIA)
Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Saturday: 9 AM – 7 PM
Wednesday: Closed
Thursday: 9 AM – 9 PM
Friday: 1:30 PM – 7 PM
3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum (QOSM)
Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Saturday: 9 AM – 7 PM
Tuesday: Closed
Thursday: 9 AM – 9 PM
Friday: 1:30 PM – 7 PM
Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art
Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday: 9 AM – 7 PM
Monday: Closed
Thursday: 9 AM – 9 PM
Friday: 1:30 PM – 7 PM
