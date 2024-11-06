Five Security Personnel Injured In Ambush On Convoy Near Lakki Marwat
11/6/2024 7:33:22 AM
Lakki Marwat: An attack on security forces' vehicles near the Qabool Khel Dara Tang checkpoint left five personnel injured.
Sources report that the convoy, traveling from Karak's Shinwah Gadi Khel to the Atomic energy Project in Qaooll Khel, Lakki Marwat, came under fire from unidentified assailants hiding in a rainwater stream between Wanda Muzaffari and Wanda Gulapa.
A Subedar is among the injured, and all five wounded personnel were transported to a hospital in Mianwali for treatment.
It's noteworthy that for several weeks, security personnel from the police, FC, and the Pakistan Army have been enduring a series of terrorist attacks in Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
