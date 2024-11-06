Andhra Pradesh: Congress Opposes Hike In Power Tariffs

(MENAFN- IANS) Vijayawada, Nov 6 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh Committee (APCC) on Wednesday opposed the N. Chandrababu Naidu-led state government's proposal to further hike power tariffs, warning that such a move would severely burden the people.

During the rally at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada, APCC President Y.S. Sharmila Reddy called for an immediate rollback of the Rs 18,000 crore electricity surcharge adjustment.

Holding lanterns in their hands, she, other Congress leaders and party workers staged a protest against the government.

"The power tariff hike, disguised as an 'adjustment', is a direct result of the YSR Congress' past mismanagement, compounded further by the current ruling alliance's policies. Within just five months of taking office, this government is planning to impose a crushing financial burden on the people, particularly in the form of skyrocketing electricity charges," Sharmila Reddy said.

She said the state was already burdened with a Rs 6,000 crore surcharge, and now there are fears of another more than Rs 11,000 crore surcharge.

Sharmila Reddy questioned what crimes the people of Andhra Pradesh had committed to deserve such a punitive financial burden.

"While in opposition, you promised to reduce electricity charges and criticised the YSRCP for raising tariffs multiple times. But now, in power, you've reneged on that promise and are imposing even greater hardships on the people," she added.

The APCC chief also called on Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to exert pressure on the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre to secure the necessary funds to alleviate the financial strain caused by the surcharge.

"The Congress demands an immediate rollback of the electricity surcharge adjustment and a thorough, transparent investigation into the alleged irregularities in power purchases and distribution. We also call for refunds to be issued to the people who have already been unfairly burdened by these additional charges," Sharmila Reddy added.

The protesters were carrying placards with slogans reading 'Rs 18,000 crore burden in 5 months. Shame... shame!'