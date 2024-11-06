Media reports Five Eyes improving ‘secret cloud’

(MENAFN) The Five Eyes intelligence alliance, comprising the US, UK, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia, is reportedly exploring the development of a highly secure cloud infrastructure designed to streamline the sharing of sensitive data among its members. According to Breaking Defense, officials from all five countries discussed this initiative at a recent Department of Defense Intelligence Information System (DODIIS) conference, where they agreed that such a cloud would help achieve seamless interoperability in intelligence operations.



The proposed system would include advanced metadata tagging to ensure the proper identification and classification of intelligence, allowing for secure access based on users' digital identities. Brig. Gen. Eric Vandenberg of the Canadian Department of National Defense explained that this "Top Secret" cloud could facilitate better information sharing without compromising security, as it would be "classification agnostic."



The idea has gained support from key officials such as Jack Maxton, the UK Ministry of Defense’s chief information officer, who emphasized the need to reduce bureaucratic inefficiencies within the current system. However, despite the enthusiasm, Brig. Andrew McBaron of the Australian Department of Defense noted that the project is still in its early planning stages and remains an ambitious goal. No timeline has been set for its potential launch, but officials believe it could significantly enhance the collaboration among Five Eyes agencies.

