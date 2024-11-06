Smog Crisis Worsens In Pakistan's Major Cities Amid Climate Change's Impact On Seasonal Patterns

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Reports across outlets have frequently cited Lahore as the most polluted city worldwide, with toxic air levels posing significant risks. Following Lahore, cities like Multan, Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Haripur, and Karachi rank high on the pollution index. However, climate change has intensified the smog crisis, lengthening its seasonal duration.

A primary driver of smog is vehicle and factory emissions, along with smoke from burning crop stubble, coal, waste, and tires. These pollutants accumulate in the atmosphere and manifest particularly during winter, persisting through the season. Yet, recent years have seen climate change exacerbate this process.

In exploring the climate and smog connection, TNN spoke with Dr. Muhammad Faheem, head of the Peshawar Meteorological Department. Dr. Faheem noted that climate change has altered local weather patterns, affecting rain schedules and intensifying smog duration. "Previously, winter rains began around late November or December and continued until March. However, due to climate change, December is now notably dry, and rainfall in November has also reduced, which in turn extends the duration and severity of smog and fog, posing dangers to the ecosystem and public health."

Fog Formation and its Duration in Pakistan's Plains

Dr. Faheem explained that fog forms when skies are clear, wind speeds are negligible, and humidity levels are high, creating ideal conditions for fog to persist. The occurrence of fog isn't restricted to specific months but is common from October onward in plains regions. In these areas, as the ground cools, any incoming humid air can result in condensed vapor droplets, creating fog.

Due to reduced December rainfall in recent years, fog episodes now last longer. Additionally, if January and February also remain dry, fog and smog can extend into late February. Climate shifts have contributed to this prolonged duration, bringing about hazardous implications for urban environments and the communities within them.

Dr. Muhammad Faheem from Peshawar's Meteorological Department highlighted how prolonged fog can disrupt aviation, and road traffic, and impact respiratory health, especially in vulnerable groups. "People with respiratory illnesses may experience significant challenges breathing, creating dangerous conditions,” he stated, adding that fog-related accidents and delays are also common on motorways and major roads.

Health experts warn that smog and fog pose serious health risks for children and elderly citizens, leading to illnesses like throat infections, eye irritation, allergies, and respiratory issues.

Distinguishing Smog from Fog

Dr. Faheem clarified that, though visually similar, fog and smog have distinct compositions and impacts. Fog occurs when moisture condenses due to low temperatures, creating a thick white haze, while smog combines this moisture with pollution, darkening the air and forming a dense, dirty mist. Unlike fog, which dissipates with the sun, smog lingers and is laden with airborne pollutants, causing noticeable eye and respiratory irritation.

The World Air Quality Index recently ranked Lahore as the world's most polluted city, underscoring a crisis that experts argue is exacerbated by insufficient governmental intervention. The United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has repeatedly urged global policymakers to address climate change as a priority. However, Pakistan, although ranked among the five most climate-vulnerable countries, has yet to implement effective measures beyond paperwork.

Experts emphasize the urgent need for concrete policies and actions to combat air pollution and address climate impacts as Pakistan faces an escalating environmental and public health crisis.