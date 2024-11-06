Ukrainian ‘Disney villain’ judge quits

(MENAFN) Alla Bandura, a Ukrainian judge who became the subject of widespread internet attention after being compared to a Disney villain, has announced her resignation after 39 years on the bench, according to reports from the Mash Telegram channel. Bandura’s sudden rise to viral fame began in March 2017, when a photo of her at work in a courtroom in the Rivne region of northwestern Ukraine made its way onto social media. The image quickly went viral, with online users across Ukraine and beyond likening her to the infamous villain Ursula from *The Little Mermaid*.



Bandura's striking appearance — which included bold, two-tone hair, dramatic eyeliner, and bright red lipstick — caught the eye of internet users, who had fun drawing parallels between her look and that of other well-known characters from pop culture. Some compared her makeup to that of the Joker from *Batman*, while others made references to the exaggerated, post-apocalyptic style of characters from the *Fallout* video game series. The online attention was not entirely flattering, with some users humorously remarking that Bandura’s face mirrored the state of the Ukrainian judicial system at the time.



In an interview following the viral photo, Bandura explained that the image had actually been taken ten years prior to its internet fame. At the time, she had rushed to finish her makeup for an official photo that was meant for court records. She admitted that she had not expected the photo to be shared widely online and clarified that the dramatic appearance was unintentional. Despite the mocking nature of some of the online comments, Bandura said that she was not offended by the social media reaction. "I even forgive the person who first leaked the photo," she stated, adding that it would have been more respectful if they had asked for her permission before publishing it.



Bandura’s unique look and the viral nature of the incident turned her into an unlikely internet celebrity in Ukraine and abroad, leading many to affectionately dub her the "Ursula of Ukrainian Justice." However, rather than letting the attention affect her, she maintained a level-headed approach to the situation. She acknowledged the public interest in her appearance, noting that a judge must be mentally prepared for any circumstance that may arise in the courtroom, even if that includes becoming the subject of internet memes.

MENAFN06112024000045015687ID1108856806