Harris campaign issues Fortnite map

(MENAFN) The campaign team of US Vice President Kamala Harris has created a custom map for the popular game *Fortnite* in a strategic attempt to engage younger voters ahead of the upcoming election. Released on Monday, the map, titled "Freedom Town, USA," is designed to resemble New York City, complete with a Statue of Liberty and skyscrapers surrounded by water. The map features Harris campaign slogans, US flag colors, and references to her promises, such as tax breaks for small businesses and affordable housing.



The launch of the map was accompanied by a social post urging users to "Squad up, go vote," along with a Megan Thee Stallion track, who performed at a Harris rally earlier in the year. The initiative is part of a broader outreach campaign targeting gamers and younger demographics, which also includes digital ads, mobile game sponsorships, and a fundraiser where Harris' running mate, Tim Walz, played video games with Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.



As Election Day approaches, both Harris and her Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump, have been securing celebrity endorsements to galvanize support.

MENAFN06112024000045015687ID1108856808