(MENAFN) Konstantin Ernst, the head of Russia's One, controversially compared late Apple CEO Steve Jobs to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler during a recent government-organized symposium in Moscow. Speaking at the "Creating the Future" event on National Unity Day, Ernst stated that, in his view, Jobs and Hitler shared a similar influence, with Hitler leading the way. He specifically criticized the iPhone, which Jobs helped create, calling it "an extremely harmful and monstrous thing for humanity" that has negatively impacted human connections.



Ernst argued that the iPhone, by facilitating quick calls and text messages, has led people to forgo in-person interactions, even with close family members. He lamented that modern communication has become increasingly impersonal, with people opting for phone calls over visits, and even further reducing contact to text messages. Ernst's remarks came as part of a panel discussion on how technology is transforming content creation and distribution, with representatives from over 100 countries in attendance.



Known for his bold cultural statements, Ernst also criticized the US movie industry at a previous forum, claiming it has degraded into producing "garbage" for immature audiences. The iPhone, released in 2007, revolutionized the mobile phone industry with its touchscreen interface, and while other companies soon followed, Apple's latest products have not yet matched the transformative impact of the original device. Jobs passed away in 2011, but his widow, Laurene Powell Jobs, has used his wealth to support liberal causes in the United States.

