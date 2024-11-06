Striking Boeing employees refuse salary offer

(MENAFN) workers have voted to reject the company's latest contract proposal, extending a nearly six-week strike that has already severely impacted production at the aerospace giant. According to the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), which represents 33,000 Boeing employees in Washington, Oregon, and California, 64% of workers voted against the new deal.



IAM District 751 President Jon Holden confirmed the vote outcome, stating, "Our members deserve more and have spoken loudly." While the rejected contract offered a 35% wage increase over four years and the restoration of incentive bonuses, it did not include the reinstatement of the pension plan, a key demand for many workers.



The strike began in September after Boeing's earlier contract offer, which included a 25% cumulative wage increase, was overwhelmingly rejected. Workers had initially sought a 40% pay raise, citing years of wage stagnation and arguing that their pay had failed to keep up with inflation, especially while the company awarded substantial bonuses to its executives.



Union leaders emphasized that the ongoing strike reflects both the workers' desire for fair treatment and the consequences of years of sacrifices. “After 10 years of sacrifices, we still have ground to make up, and we’re hopeful to do so by resuming negotiations promptly,” the union said in a statement.



The strike has disrupted production of Boeing's popular 737 MAX, as well as its 767 and 777 wide-body aircraft models. Boeing is also facing additional challenges, having announced plans to cut 17,000 jobs as part of ongoing cost-cutting measures. The company reported a $6.2 billion loss for the third quarter, much of which is attributed to the strike’s impact on production. Additionally, Boeing recently revealed that the delivery of its 777X aircraft has been delayed until 2026, nearly six years later than initially planned.

