(MENAFN) presidential candidate Donald has vowed to avoid starting any new wars if elected for a second term, while emphasizing the importance of maintaining a strong military. In his victory speech, Trump assured his supporters that, unlike his critics’ predictions, he would not escalate conflicts but instead work toward ending them. He pointed to his first term as an example, claiming that the U.S. experienced no new major wars, except for the successful defeat of ISIS.



Trump also stated that he would bring about a "golden age of America" in his second administration, focusing on domestic policies but underscoring the need for a powerful military that ideally would not have to be used. The former president also reiterated his claim that he could end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict in "24 hours" if given the opportunity, although he has not publicly outlined how he plans to achieve this.



While Trump’s first administration did send military aid to Ukraine, he had left office by the time the Russia-Ukraine conflict escalated. Trump’s approach to resolving the crisis reportedly involves pressuring both Moscow and Kiev to make concessions, though the specifics of his plan remain unclear. The Russian government has rejected any proposals that would merely freeze the status quo without addressing the root causes of the conflict.

MENAFN06112024000045015687ID1108856810