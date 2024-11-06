State Property Fund Announces Repeated Auction For Zaporizhzhia Industrial Aluminium Plant

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian State Property Fund has scheduled a repeated auction for November 7, 2024 to sell the state-owned block of shares in the amount of 97.5458% in the authorized capital of Zaporizhzhia Industrial Aluminium JSC.

“On November 7, 2024, an auction is expected to be held for the privatization of the state-owned block of shares in the amount of 97.5458% in the authorized capital of Zaporizhzhia Industrial Aluminium Plant JSC, totaling 607,446,012 shares,” the report states.

The starting price of the lot is UAH 151.8 million. The auction will be held via the Prozorro platform.

According to the Ukrainian State Property Fund, Zaporizhzhia Industrial Aluminium Plant JSC is an excellent brownfield project. Its main advantage is the large total area of premises (1,497 registered real estate units) and the land plot (216.0856 hectares).

The new owner may consider this facility for business or relocation purposes. The enterprise is situated in the city of Zaporizhzhia, in close proximity to principal road H08 and railway.

The balance sheet of the enterprise includes 18 state-owned objects, which were not added to the company's authorized capital and remained in state ownership (two shelters, devices, radio stations, utility networks, highways, etc.).

In the first half of 2024, the net losses of Zaporizhzhia Industrial Aluminium Plant JSC reached UAH 31.5 million.

As of June 30, 2024, the company's accounts payable exceeded UAH 6.7 billion, and wage arrears were UAH 14.1 million.

The previously announced privatization auctions for the state-owned block of shares in Zaporizhzhia Industrial Aluminium Plant JSC failed to take place due to the absence of bidders.

A reminder that, between October 29, 2024 and November 1, 2024, the Ukrainian State Property Fund held nine successful privatization auctions, having raised UAH 112.7 million in the state budget.

