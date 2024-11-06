War, Inflation And Wokeism Return Trump To White House

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Donald Trump's projected victory in Pennsylvania with 95% of the state's vote counted assures his reelection to the presidency, marking the most remarkable comeback in American history.

Trump faced a weaponized system, dubious investigations of foreign influences and two assassination attempts. Written off as a resentful has-been by much of the mainstream media, returned to the campaign trail as a happy warrior and triumphed in the November 5 poll.

He also faced a weak opponent beset by a perceived poor economic performance and an unpopular foreign war. Kamala Harris, the first presidential candidate in generations selected by the party elite rather than primary elections, struggled to explain why she would do better as president than she did as vice president in Joe Biden's outgoing administration.

What pushed Donald Trump ahead of the Republican pack during the 2016 primaries was his contemptuous dismissal of“forever wars.” After US$7 trillion in expenditures and millions of disrupted lives, American voters rejected the solid wall of the foreign policy establishment and voted for peace. The only serious opposition Trump encountered in 2016 came from another antiwar candidate, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), who was likewise re-elected on November 5.