Anybotics Partners With SLB To Advance Autonomous Robotics Operations In Oil And Gas Industry Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) ANYbotics partners with SLB to advance autonomous robotics operations in oil and industry

ANYbotics , a provider of autonomous mobile robotics, has entered into a long-term preferred partnership with global company SLB to provide state-of-the-art solutions to the oil and gas industry.

This collaboration will deliver end-to-end robotics services, transforming how oil and gas operators manage inspections, predictive maintenance, and safety globally.

The collaboration between ANYbotics and SLB brings together ANYbotics' advanced robotic solutions and SLB's extensive expertise in energy services to revolutionize oil and gas operations.

Combining their strengths will deliver comprehensive robotics services across key regions, including the Americas, Atlantic offshore, the UAE, and beyond.

SLB provides unmatched experience in oilfield services, extensive global infrastructure, and a digital ecosystem that will seamlessly integrate ANYmal robots into energy operations.

SLB will also provide global market reach, ensuring rapid deployment and after-sales support through its field service teams.

ANYbotics brings its world-leading autonomous robotic technology. ANYmal X, their flagship Zone 1-certified robot, performs real-time inspections and condition monitoring. It navigates complex and hazardous environments, enhancing operational safety and efficiency.

ANYbotics' advanced capabilities complement SLB's digital solutions by automating routine tasks, enabling predictive maintenance, and reducing human risk.

The partnership leverages SLB's global footprint and industry knowledge with ANYbotics' AI-driven robotic expertise to reshape how operators manage inspections, maintenance, and safety-driving greater efficiency and sustainability.

The oil and gas industry's digital transformation focuses on efficiency and risk reduction. Robotics is crucial in performing tasks faster, more accurately, and with less human risk.

The ANYbotics-SLB collaboration drives this shift by deploying Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) at scale. This optimized approach improves operational efficiency, increases uptime, and supports safer, more sustainable practices across the industry.

By integrating ANYmal X into SLB's asset management solutions, oil and gas operators benefit from enhanced data collection, digital twins, optimized maintenance, and reduced downtime.

The end-to-end solution enables oil and gas operators to delegate up to 96 percent of routine inspections to ANYmal, resulting in a 70 percent reduction in tasks requiring human involvement.

Building on existing deployments across the Americas and Offshore Atlantic, the ANYbotics-SLB partnership continues to advance robotics innovation in the energy sector.

The partnership was jointly announced during the 2024 SPRINT Robotics – World Conference for Inspection & Maintenance Robotics in Antwerp, Belgium.