(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ENNIS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Genesis Medical Detox opens its third location at the Ennis Regional Medical Center located in Ennis, Texas. The grand opening will take place November 4th 2024. This strategic alliance will work to serve Texas residents struggling with substance abuse and/or alcoholism in a newly developed fully medically monitored detox unit located within the hospital. Patients of the detox will receive 24 hour medical care, medicated withdrawal support, comfortable accommodations and nutritious meals. Various means of payment will be accepted including Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial and Private Insurances and competitive self-pay rates.Whether you're looking to start your own journey to recovery from addiction or are an individual worried about your loved one, Genesis Medical Detox is dedicated to offering support for all. Genesis Medical Detox offers drug and alcohol detox services with the intent of helping family and friends understand addiction and recovery, allowing loved ones to heal and grow together.If you or someone you know is in need of detox services call Genesis Medical Detox today at 844-895-0537 or visit our website at

Peter Dacchille

Genesis Medical Detox

+1 844-895-0537

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.