US Officials: Access To Information Is A Universal Right Afghan Journalists Must Be Protected

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State, highlighted the importance of protecting journalists worldwide in a post on his social X on Saturday.

“Today, the United States reaffirms its commitment to ending impunity for crimes against journalists. We call on all to protect journalists from violence and hold perpetrators of crimes accountable,” Miller stated.

Simultaneously, on November 5, Karen Decker, the Chargé d'Affaires of the U.S. Mission to Afghanistan, emphasized access to information as a universal human right. Decker noted that reliable journalism is essential for informed decision-making and accountability, especially in countries facing significant political and social challenges.

“Access to information is a universal human right & crucial for informed decision-making in all walks of life,” Decker stated.

In her statement, she acknowledged the critical role Afghan journalists play in informing Afghan citizens globally and holding leaders accountable. she called for global efforts to ensure that journalists and media workers can operate safely, free from fear, retaliation, or intimidation.

“#Afghan journalists inform #Afghan citizens around the world; Afghan journalism holds leaders accountable. Journalists/media workers must be supported and able to work safely, without fear of retaliation or intimidation,” she stated.

The United States, according to her, remains firmly committed to ending impunity for crimes against journalists. This commitment includes urging all governments to safeguard journalists from violence and to hold those who commit crimes against them accountable.

The statement comes amid a backdrop of increasing restrictions and dangers faced by journalists in Afghanistan, especially female journalists, who face severe restrictions under the current regime.

In Afghanistan, access to information has become increasingly restricted, with strict control over media and limited freedom for journalists to report openly. This is especially alarming as it impacts the transparency and accountability of the government, ultimately depriving Afghan citizens of their right to be informed.

Many female journalists have been forced to leave the profession due to threats, intimidation, and systemic barriers imposed by the current regime, reducing the diversity of voices in the Afghan media landscape.

The restrictions on journalists, particularly on women, severely impact Afghanistan society. With limited access to unbiased information, citizens are left in the dark about issues affecting their daily lives.

