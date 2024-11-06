Global Concentrated Milk Fat Market Set For 10.9% Growth, Reaching $8.04 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Concentrated Milk Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Concentrated Milk Fat Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The concentrated milk fat market is projected to grow from $4.79 billion in 2023 to $5.31 billion in 2024, reflecting a CAGR of 10.9%. Growth in this sector can be attributed to heightened demand within the dairy industry, its applications in food processing and baking, confectionery and chocolate manufacturing, and international trade dynamics.

What Is the Projected Market Size of the Global Concentrated Milk Fat Market and Its Growth Rate?

The market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $8.04 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to health-conscious alternatives, customized fat blends, clean label and natural ingredients, plant-based alternatives. Major trends in the forecast period include bakery and confectionery innovations, plant-based alternatives, sustainable sourcing and production, global trade and export, customization for foodservice.

What are the Key Drivers Fueling Growth in the Concentrated Milk Fat Market?

The robust expansion of the dairy industry is significantly driving growth in the market. This industry encompasses milk production on dairy farms and the processing of milk products at dairy plants. Concentrated milk fat plays a crucial role in the manufacturing of cheese, ice cream, and dairy creams, which fuels market demand. For instance, an article in Business Standard notes that the Indian dairy industry is projected to grow by 9–11% during 2021–22. Additionally, Invest India reports that the dairy sector in India is expected to reach $355 billion by 2025. Thus, the thriving dairy industry is a key factor in the growth of the market.

Who Are the Key Players Driving Growth in the Concentrated Milk Fat Market?

Major companies operating in the market include Darigold Inc., Grassland Dairy Products Inc., Lactalis Ingredients, FrieslandCampina Professional NV, California Dairies Inc., Fonterra Co-operative Group, Hoogwegt US Inc., FIT Company, JLS Foods Inc., G&R Foods Inc., Fista Group, CP Ingredients Ltd., Provilac Dairy Farms Private Limited, DANA Dairy Group Ltd., Keynote Dairy Corp. Ltd., Anand Milk Union Limited, Koninklijke FrieslandCampina N.V., Pine River Dairy Inc., MCT Dairies Inc., Prolac Pvt. Ltd., Galloway Company, Agropur Cooperative, Dairy Farmers of America, Glanbia plc, Arla Foods amba, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Euroserum SAS, Milk Specialties Global Co., Westland Co-Operative Dairy Company Ltd., Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co. Limited, Tatura Milk Industries Ltd., Synlait Milk Limited, Tatua Co-operative Dairy Company Limited, Meggle AG, Batory Foods Inc., Carbery Group Ltd., Milkfat Products Company, Uelzena eG, Milkio Foods Limited

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Growth Of The Concentrated Milk Fat Market?

Companies in the market are focusing on innovative protein concentrate production to meet rising demand. In January 2023, ZAO Molvest launched Russia's first milk protein concentrate facility, aimed at significantly reducing the country's reliance on imports.

What Are the Segments of the Global Concentrated Milk Fat Market?

The concentrated milk fat market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Organic, Conventional

2) By Application: Bakery And Confectionery, Dairy Products, Nutraceuticals, Other Applications

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Store, Offline Store

Geographic Overview: North America at the Helm of the Concentrated Milk Fat Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Understanding the Definition of the Concentrated Milk Fat Market

Concentrated milk is a dairy product with a longer shelf life achieved by removing moisture, retaining essential minerals and vitamins found in regular milk.

The Concentrated Milk Fat Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

.Market size data for both historical and future periods

.Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

.Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

.Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Concentrated Milk Fat Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Concentrated Milk Fat Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into concentrated milk fat market size, concentrated milk fat market drivers and trends, concentrated milk fat market major players, concentrated milk fat competitors' revenues, concentrated milk fat market positioning, and concentrated milk fat market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

