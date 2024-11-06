Stamford Catering Launches Christmas Feast 2024: A Festive Culinary Celebration Media Outreach Newswire APAC
Date
11/6/2024 4:38:54 AM
(MENAFN- media OutReach Newswire)
SINGAPORE -
Media OutReach Newswire - 6 November 2024 - Stamford Catering, a halal caterin provider in Singapore, is delighted to unveil its highly anticipated Christmas Feast 2024. This year's offerings feature a variety of festive menus and dishes, designed to cater to gatherings of all sizes and occasions. With three distinct feast menus - Full Buffet, Mini Buffet, and Party Sets - Stamford Catering's services aim to provide
premium catering solutions for everyone, whether you're hosting a small intimate party or a large festive celebration.
MENAFN06112024003551001712ID1108856012
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.