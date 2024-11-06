Amir Ratifies Amendments To Qatar's Permanent Constitution
Date
11/6/2024 4:33:03 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has ratified the constitutional amendments of 2024 to the Permanent constitution of the State of Qatar, after reviewing the results of the referendum held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024 that obtained an approval rate of 90.6 percent of the total valid votes.
These amendments shall be effective from the date of announcing the referendum results and shall be published in the Official Gazette.
MENAFN06112024000063011010ID1108855970
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.