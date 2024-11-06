Amir Ratifies Amendments To Qatar's Permanent Constitution

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has ratified the constitutional amendments of 2024 to the Permanent of the State of Qatar, after reviewing the results of the held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024 that obtained an approval rate of 90.6 percent of the total valid votes.

These amendments shall be effective from the date of announcing the referendum results and shall be published in the Official Gazette.