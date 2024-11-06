Wyndham Grand Doha West Bay Beach Clinches Title Of Qatar's Leading Serviced Apartments

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Wyndham Grand Doha West Bay Beach has been acclaimed as Qatar's Leading Serviced Apartment by World Awards 2024 for a second consecutive year, marking the hotel's continued excellence.

The award-winning Wyndham Grand Doha West Bay Beach is a beachfront hotel, nestled between the charming seaside and the central hub of Doha, with 278 rooms and apartments, flexible event spaces, a & club, a spa, and dining outlets. Guests can indulge in Qatar's finest flavors at bāzār, a contemporary international restaurant known for its diverse culinary offerings. Coffee lovers can head to Crema to enjoy handpicked single-origin brews or savor the unique afternoon high coffee.

The rooms and apartments radiate a subtle elegance with clean lines and natural tones, creating a tranquil environment for the guests. High ceilings and scenic views of the Arabian Gulf as well as the Sea elevate the stay, while thoughtful amenities allow the guests to relax, refresh, and recharge. The serviced apartments transform into cozy homes with all facilities, making them perfect for urban dwellers and leisure guests alike, whether for short stays or extended visits.

Earning the“Qatar's Leading Serviced Apartments” award underscores Wyndham Grand Doha West Bay Beach's affirmation of providing unmatched hospitality and outstanding service. Jan Ifcic, General Manager of Wyndham Grand Doha West Bay Beach said,“It is such a privilege to receive repeated recognition from the World Travel Awards for yet another year. This achievement reflects our unwavering dedication to delivering the finest and most authentic experiences. We are incredibly grateful for our guests' continuous support, and I would also like to extend my gratitude to our team for their efforts in achieving this prestigious accolade. We remain committed to service excellence and are excited to continue providing all visitors with distinctive experiences.”