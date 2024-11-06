Netanyahu dismisses War Minister Yoav Gallant

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime dismissed War Minister Yoav Gallant and appointed Foreign Minister Israel Katz as his replacement, leading to protests throughout the country. The surprise move came after Netanyahu expressed a loss of confidence in Gallant’s handling of Israel’s wars in Gaza and Lebanon. Netanyahu cited eroded trust and growing public differences, which, according to him, had also been exploited by Israel’s enemies.



In the official statement, Netanyahu highlighted the widening gap between himself and Gallant, noting that these differences had been made public in an unusual manner, which in turn benefited Israel’s adversaries. Netanyahu also appointed Gideon Saar as the new foreign minister. In his announcement on social media, Katz vowed to accomplish the objectives of the war and prioritize the return of captives held in Gaza.



The decision sparked protests across Israel, with thousands of demonstrators gathering in Tel Aviv, blocking main roads, and setting up a bonfire. In Jerusalem, hundreds of protesters gathered outside Netanyahu’s residence. The protests are a reflection of the ongoing tensions within Israel’s right-wing coalition government and its military, with significant disagreements over how to manage the conflict with Hamas.



Gallant had criticized the war's lack of clear direction, while Netanyahu insisted that the military campaign would continue until Hamas was completely dismantled as both a governing and military force in Gaza.

