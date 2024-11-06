Iranian private sector ventures into space exploration

(MENAFN) For many nations, the idea of developing a complex space program under decades of heavy sanctions might seem out of reach. Yet, Iran has proven resilient, withstanding external pressures as it ambitiously pursues space exploration. On Tuesday, Iran celebrated a major milestone in its space industry with the successful launch of its first privately-developed satellites, Kowsar and Hodhod, which were sent into orbit aboard a Russian Soyuz rocket. This launch signifies a notable entry of Iran's private sector into space efforts, underscoring the country’s commitment to advancing its space capabilities.



Kowsar, a high-resolution sensing satellite weighing 30 kilograms, was designed to support a variety of applications, from agricultural management and environmental monitoring to disaster response. Boasting a resolution of 3.45 meters, it surpasses Iran's target for satellite imaging technology, set for 2025. Kowsar’s three-and-a-half-year mission will take place 500 kilometers above Earth, where it will capture high-quality images at a rate of six frames per second across a 15-kilometer range.



Hodhod, a smaller communications satellite, has a distinct focus on expanding satellite-based communication and enhancing IoT connectivity. Operating in a similar 500-kilometer orbit, Hodhod’s mission is to improve communications for remote and underserved areas. It will play a crucial role in supporting precision agriculture, transportation, logistics, and environmental monitoring, demonstrating Iran’s vision for comprehensive connectivity solutions.



The company responsible for these satellites invested 15 years in their development. Its CEO, Faghih Imani, who personally attended the launch, expressed pride in the achievement, stating, “This is only the beginning for us; we are only going forward from here.” This recent success builds on Iran’s previous accomplishments, including the launch of the Mahda research satellite earlier this year using the domestically developed Simorgh rocket, which highlighted Iran's growing independence in space technology and its ambitions for further advancements.

