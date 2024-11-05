International Book Fair Of Algiers To Kick Off Wednesday With Qatar As Guest Of Honor

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Algiers: The 27th International Fair of algiers (SILA) is set to kick off Wednesday under the theme: "Reading for Victory" with the State of Qatar being the guest of honor this year.

Running until Nov.16, 2024, this new edition draws 1007 publishing houses from 40 countries to showcase their publications in a variety of genres, in addition to providing a rich program of cultural and intellectual activities, such as lectures and meetings to be hosted by local, Arab and African intellectual personalities.

The fair will feature a range of cultural activities, including the Palestine Space in solidarity with the Palestinian brothers in Gaza and host a series of seminars on this topic, chief among which are: Algeria and Palestine, a constant commitment, genocide in Gaza, literature and resistance in Palestine, Gaza, the double standards of the West, Palestine: writings from prison, and others.

Additionally, there will be a series of solidarity poetry evenings with the participation of creatives from Algeria and other Arab countries.

The fair dedicates a salon that will discuss a myriad topics related to literature, heritage, history, cinema, et al, with the participation of a phalanx of intellectuals and thinkers from the Arab world, and from around the globe, including two Qatari figures Mariam Yassin Al Hamadi and Mohammed Al Balushi, in addition to the Algerian writer Wassini Al Araj, Senegalese author Mohamed Lamine Kamara, Ivorian intellectual Armon Goz, and the Guinean thinker Sancy Kaba Diakite.