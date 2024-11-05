VCM Heparinase Test To Monitor Anticoagulation Level To Predict Platelet Transfusion In ECMO Patients

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VCM Analyzer

VCM Maximum Clot Formation (MCF) Outperforms Other Viscoelastic Tests

- Mauro Panigada MD

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Entegrion, Inc., a leading developer of innovative solutions for clinical diagnosis and management of hemostasis, highlighted a newly presented study demonstrating the clinical value of its portable Viscoelastic Coagulation Monitor (VCM ) in predicting platelet transfusion threshold under heparin administration in veno-venous ECMO patients. In the study, presented at the 2024 Extracorporeal Life Support Organization (ELSO) annual meeting, investigators from Foundation IRCCS Ca' Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, Department of Anesthesia, Critical Care and Emergency, Milan Italy and University of Milan Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Milan, Italy, VCM-heparinase was able to reverse heparin effect on viscoelastic parameters during veno-venous ECMO.

VCM-heparinase was able to reverse heparin effect on viscoelastic parameters during ECMO, fostering the use of VCM in this setting. According to Mauro Panigada MD,“VCM-MCF might represent an additional test when platelet transfusion is considered during vv-ECMO.”

“The VCM continues to expand the availability of viscoelastic coagulation monitoring in the treatment of hemostatic conditions patient side,” said Bert Valada, President and CEO of Entegrion.“This recent study shows how the Entegrion VCM can play a significant role in support of clinical decision-making and improving patient outcomes.”

About the Viscoelastic Coagulation Monitor (VCM)

The Entegrion VCM is a compact, portable device that performs a viscoelastic analysis of the coagulation-fibrinolysis process utilizing glass surface activation of untreated whole blood. The wide surface area of contact between the blood and the glass inside the cartridge accounts for the rapid initiation of clotting, eliminating the need for activating factors. VCM has been compared to ROTEM® NATEM (non-activated method), showing good-to-moderate agreement in test results between the two systems in a cohort of patients undergoing major surgery.1 By making viscoelastic measurements of the hemostasis of blood samples rapidly and accurately, the VCM system addresses the accessibility, robustness and training issues associated with large, complex, traditional systems. The Entegrion VCM has a CE mark for use in Europe and is available for research use only in the U.S.



About Entegrion

Entegrion is a life sciences development company that is focused on improving the safety and availability of blood component therapy. Based in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park, its patented technologies are designed to overcome limitations in storage, safety, and availability of blood-derived products while improving their functionality. Many of Entegrion's advances in biologics are based on close collaborations with leading medical research institutions. Visit for more information.

