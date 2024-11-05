(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lebowski's Kool-Luah Coffee Liqueur: A Family Legacy Brewed to Perfection

- Monica Kowlaski, FounderCOLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Monica and David Kowlaski are thrilled to announce the launch of their coffee liqueur brand, Lebowski's Kool-Luah Coffee Liqueur , inspired by a cherished family recipe that has delighted friends and family for decades.Founded in the vibrant setting of Lebowski's Tap Room in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the Kool-Luah journey began when Monica rediscovered her late father's beloved coffee liqueur recipe. After years of crafting the liqueur for personal enjoyment, they debuted it at their tap room in June, where it received an overwhelming response from patrons eager for a taste of nostalgia.Adding to their excitement, Lebowski's Kool-Luah Coffee Liqueur recently earned accolades at two prestigious spirits competitions: a Silver Medal at the 2024 San Diego International Spirits Festival and a Silver Medal at the Las Vegas Global Spirits Awards. These honors reflect the liqueur's exceptional quality and growing reputation in the craft spirits market.Lebowski's Kool-Luah Coffee Liqueur is uniquely crafted with a vodka base and features rich Colombian coffee, delivering a flavor profile that stands out from other coffee liqueurs. Less sweet and gluten-free, it contains no artificial colors or flavors-making it a high-quality, delicious choice for discerning consumers.“We wanted to create something that not only honors my father's legacy but also offers a true coffee experience,” said Monica.“You can taste the quality of the Colombian coffee we use, which sets us apart.”As a testament to its popularity, Lebowski's Kool-Luah Coffee Liqueur will soon be available nationwide through Thirsty. Additionally, the liqueur is featured at Hotel Polaris near the Air Force Academy, as well as several other Colorado restaurants, further cementing its status in the spirits market.Currently, Monica and David are contestants on the 14th season of The Blox, showcasing their entrepreneurial spirit and innovative approach to craft spirits.With its nostalgic branding and rich heritage, Lebowski's Kool-Luah Coffee Liqueur is more than just a drink; it's a tribute to family, tradition, and community.For more information, visit Lebowski's Kool-Luah Website or follow them on social media.About Lebowski's Tap Room & Lebowski's Kool-Luah Coffee Liqueur:Located in the heart of Colorado Springs, Lebowski's Tap Room is a vibrant gathering place where craft beverages and community spirit converge. Founded by Monica and David Kowlaski, the tap room celebrates a passion for quality drinks and memorable experiences. It is home to the beloved Lebowski's Kool-Luah Coffee Liqueur, a unique vodka-based liqueur crafted from a cherished family recipe. This delicious blend features rich Colombian coffee and is gluten-free, with no artificial ingredients. With its nostalgic branding and commitment to quality, Lebowski's Kool-Luah Coffee Liqueur has quickly become a favorite among patrons and is now available nationwide through Thirsty. At Lebowski's, every drink tells a story, and every sip is a toast to tradition and innovation.

