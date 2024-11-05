Edu Gaspar announces retirement from position as sporting director of Arsenal

(MENAFN) Edu Gaspar has resigned from his position as sporting director of Arsenal, as confirmed by the English club on Monday. In a statement, Edu expressed that making this decision was incredibly difficult for him. He acknowledged the opportunities he received at Arsenal, highlighting the chance to work with remarkable individuals and to contribute to the club's rich history. Edu specifically thanked key figures at the club, including Stan and Josh Kroenke, Tim Lewis, and Lord Harris, for their support throughout his tenure.



Edu's journey with Arsenal began when he returned to the club as technical director in July 2019, following his previous playing career there. In November 2022, he was elevated to the role of sporting director, where he was responsible for overseeing all football operations, including the men's, women's, and academy teams. Under his leadership, Edu made significant signings, including contracts with manager Mikel Arteta and players such as William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Martin Ødegaard, and Declan Rice.



His departure comes at a pivotal moment for Arsenal, which has been experiencing a transformative period in both its playing style and squad development. Edu's ability to navigate the complexities of player acquisitions and contract negotiations was critical in enhancing the team's competitive edge in recent seasons. The club will now be tasked with finding a suitable replacement who can continue to build on the foundations laid during his tenure.



Edu’s impact on Arsenal is likely to be felt for some time, given the significant contributions he made to the team's strategy and structure. His exit raises questions about the future direction of the club and how it will adapt to ensure continued progress in the highly competitive landscape of English football.

MENAFN05112024000045015839ID1108852603