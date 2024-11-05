Spanish president gets showered with mud by angry flood responders

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Spanish King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia faced an intensely hostile reception during their visit to the disaster-stricken town of Paiporta in Valencia, which has been devastated by severe flooding. The royal couple, accompanied by Prime Pedro Sanchez and regional President Carlos Mazon, arrived to assess the damage caused by torrential rains last week, which have claimed the lives of over 200 people across the region.



The royals’ attempt to express solidarity with the of the disaster was met with a barrage of anger from local residents, who are frustrated by the lack of early warnings and delayed responses to the catastrophe. As the royal entourage visited one of the worst-hit towns, enraged flood survivors threw eggs and mud at them, shouting slogans like "murderers," "shame," and "get out," according to the Spanish news agency EFE. The royal family and officials were also targeted with stones, and security had to intervene, shielding the royals with umbrellas as tensions escalated.



Protests intensified as residents vented their frustrations over what they saw as inadequate emergency preparedness and slow government action in the face of the floods. One local resident, shouting at the king, accused authorities of failing to act in time: “It was known and nobody did anything to avoid it.” Others were equally vocal, echoing the sentiment that earlier warnings could have saved lives: “All we wanted was to be warned and we would have been saved,” another man exclaimed.



Despite the outpouring of anger, King Felipe and Queen Letizia remained determined to engage with the survivors. In an emotional moment, the queen, with mud on her face and hands, was seen embracing a distressed woman in an attempt to offer comfort. Videos posted on social media captured the poignant scene as the royal family attempted to connect with the locals amidst the chaos.



However, the atmosphere remained tense, and after around 30 minutes, the royals were escorted away by police. The planned visit to another devastated town, Chiva, was canceled amid growing unrest. The incident has underscored the deep frustration felt by flood survivors, many of whom feel abandoned by the authorities during a time of crisis.



The floods in Valencia have left a trail of destruction in their wake, with infrastructure damage, widespread power outages, and thousands displaced. While the royal visit was intended as a gesture of solidarity, it has instead highlighted the widening divide between the government and affected communities, raising questions about the effectiveness of the state’s response to natural disasters.

