عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Meteorology Department Warns Of Poor Horizontal Visibility

Meteorology Department Warns Of Poor Horizontal Visibility


11/5/2024 2:19:25 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Weather inshore until 6pm on Tuesday will be misty to foggy at places at first, becomes moderate temperature to relatively hot daytime with some clouds, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of poor horizontal visibility at most places at first.

Offshore, the weather will be misty to foggy at places at first becomes fine, the report added, warning of expected poor horizontal visibility at places at first.

Read Also
  • Deputy Amir casts vote in referendum on draft constitutional amendments
  • Voting begins in referendum on 2024 draft constitutional amendments

Wind inshore will be variable less than a speed of 4 KT, becomes northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 4 - 14 KT.

Offshore, it will be variable less than a speed of 4 KT, becomes northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 5 - 15 KT.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 ft; while offshore, it will be 2 - 4 ft. Visibility inshore will be 4 - 8 km / 1 km or at most places at first. Offshore will be 4 - 10 km / 1 km or less at places at first.

MENAFN05112024000063011010ID1108851374


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search