Hamas Official Discussed Joint Efforts With Fatah Over Gaza Issues

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Nov 5 (NNN-WAFA) – A senior Hamas leader announced yesterday that, the movement has held discussions with Fatah, about forming a committee to manage Gaza-related issues.

“Following meetings between our movement's leadership and various Palestinian factions, we held a meeting with our brothers in Fatah, graciously invited by Egypt,” said Osama Hamdan, a Hamas leader, in a televised speech.

He added, both leaderships discussed key issues, focusing on the war in Gaza, and the need for unified national action, based on Palestinian consensus, rejecting any imposed arrangements.

He stressed that, the management of Palestinian affairs, whether in Gaza, the West Bank, or the diaspora, is a matter to be determined solely through national agreement.

He added that, the meeting with Fatah discussed ideas, like creating a committee to handle Gaza's needs and affairs, until conditions allow for a national unity government.

He described the atmosphere as“positive” and“open.”

This is the first time that an official announcement has been made about meetings between Hamas and Fatah, to discuss post-war arrangements for Gaza.

On Saturday, Egyptian media reported that, representatives from Fatah and Hamas were holding talks in Cairo, citing an Egyptian security official.

In addition, Hamdan reaffirmed his movement's openness to any proposals that ensure an end to the“aggression,” the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, the return of displaced people, aid for residents, the lifting of the blockade, reconstruction, and a prisoner exchange deal.

Regarding the U.S. presidential elections, Hamdan said,“Whatever the outcome, it does not concern the movement,” noting that both previous and current U.S. administrations have been“partners and supporters of Israel, in its war against the Palestinian people and their national cause.”– NNN-WAFA

