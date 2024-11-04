Labour Ministry Launches Digital Portal To Boost Workplace Safety, Streamline Inspections

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The of Labour launched on Monday a digital developed to simplify workplace inspections and occupational services, aiming to improve efficiency and accessibility for employers across the country.

The "Employer Portal for Inspection and Occupational Health Services," accessible at (), provides a central hub for a range of essential services tailored to employer needs, the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Haytham Najdawi, director of the Ministry's Inspection Department, said that the portal will eventually offer 13 electronic services for employers, with six already available in its initial phase.

Current features include registering new company branches, adding employee information for compliance, viewing inspection summaries, filing objections to inspection results, and uploading required documentation, he added

The portal also supports medical and safety accreditations for on-site healthcare staff, enabling employers to certify full-time and part-time doctors, nurses, and first responders.