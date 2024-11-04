Impressive Performance At An Impressive Price, RIGOL Introduces Oscilloscope & Generator Lines

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

In a parallel to the traditional test setup of signal generation and signal acquisition, RIGOL Technologies announced today the latest additions to its portfolio of performance measurement equipment with the introduction of the DG5000 Pro Series Generators and DHO/MHO5000 Series Oscilloscopes. The DHO/MHO5000 Series bring next-level performance to RIGOL's respected line of high-resolution oscilloscopes, while the DG5000 Pro generators do the same for the company's capable Pro Series arbitrary waveform generators.

Offering higher resolution and higher performance at a lower price, the RIGOL DG5000 Pro Series is a multi-functional and cost-effective dual-channel arbitrary waveform generator.

The DHO/MHO5000 Series is a family of high-resolution oscilloscopes developed to meet the design, debugging, and test requirements of a wide range of demanding measurement applications.

DHO/MHO5000 – High Resolution. High Performance. More Channels. Lower Price.

Combining 12-bit resolution with up to 1 GHz bandwidth, up to 8 channels, and mixed-signal configurations, the DHO/MHO5000 Series High-Resolution Oscilloscopes have a lot to offer designers, engineers, researchers, and educators alike.

The DHO5000 Series models are dedicated digital oscilloscopes, with configurations offering 4 or 8 analog input channels and either 500 MHz or 1 GHz bandwidth. These instruments deliver 4 GSa/s maximum real-time sampling, with the 4-channel units providing that rate across all channels.

For mixed-signal measurement applications, the MHO5000 Series models combine 4 or 6 analog input channels with 16 digital channels and similar bandwidth choices as the DHO5000 models. For additional utility, an integrated function generator is an available option for the 4-channel MHO5000 models.

All 5000 Series oscilloscopes provide 12-bit resolution and 500 Mpts record length. A 10.1-inch color touch screen provides both user-friendly operation and improved signal visualization.

The DHO/MHO5000 Series High-Resolution Oscilloscopes deliver the performance required for accurate testing of complex waveforms and support the measurement needs in a wide variety of applications, ranging from embedded systems debug and power supply test to three-phase motor test and multichannel data acquisition.

DG5000 Pro – Higher Resolution. Higher Performance. Lower Price

Offering 16-bit vertical resolution, up to 500 MHz maximum output frequency, 2.5 GSa/s maximum sample rate and a blazingly fast 0.8 ns (800 ps) square wave rise time, the DG5000 Pro is primed to support the high-frequency waveform and complex sequence generation needs of engineers and researchers.

The DG5000 Pro Series, in addition to the impressive banner specifications above, delivers a maximum arbitrary waveform length of 128 Mpts/channel (64 Mpts/channel is standard), and sports 10.1- inch color touch screen. The new generator also provides incredible utility by supporting multi-pulse output, a variety of analog and digital modulation types, and IQ digital modulation. Sequence Mode, introduced with the DG800/900 Pro generators, is an option and enables the playback of intricate pattern segments, with looping of up to 512 cycles. Sequence Mode also enables complex functions like repeat, wait, event, and jump.

To address waveform generation risks-interference from ground loops, damage to sensitive electronic equipment due to potential differences, and signal impurity due to parasitic effects-found in some complex test environments, the DG5000 Pro includes ground isolation (requires battery holder option).

The new DG5000 Pro Series Arbitrary Waveform Generators bring performance and value to applications including embedded circuit development, power device performance verification, automotive electronic design signal simulation, consumer electronic sensor signal simulation, logic chip development and optoelectronic device research.

DHO/MHO5000 Series and DG5000 Pro Series instruments are fantastic examples of RIGOL's ongoing mission to deliver performance and functionality-packed test equipment at an affordable price," says Spyros Lazaris, RIGOL Technologies USA General Manager. "We can't wait to get these scopes and generators in the hands of engineers, researchers, and educators everywhere."

DHO/MHO5000 Series High-Resolution Oscilloscopes and DG5000 Pro Series Arbitrary Waveform Generators are available to order now and begin shipping this month.

About RIGOL Technologies

Since its inception in 1998, RIGOL has focused on cutting-edge technologies in the field of test and measurement, with a total of more than 587 patents issued or pending. Our passionate and creative engineers are working to develop the next generation of test and measurement solutions as we serve and support customers in more than 150 countries with advanced instrumentation.

