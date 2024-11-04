MP: Five-Day 'Pracharak Prashikshan' Of RSS Concludes In Gwalior

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Nov 4 (IANS) Five-day brainstorming training camp of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior concluded on Monday.

The training camp - 'Pracharak Prashikshan' was concluded with an oath ceremony to take the RSS' agenda of bringing social harmony in Hindu society to the grassroots level as well as to every home.

On the last day, senior representatives of RSS held one-to-one discussions and discussed the various challenges being faced by pracharaks, a Bhopal-based RSS functionary told IANS.

The five-day RSS 'Pracharak Prashikshan' camp was started on October 31 at Kedar Dham Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Gwalior. More than 550 'pracharaks' working for 31 Sangh-affiliated organisations from across the country attended the training program.

The training camp, which was aimed to enhance the skills and methodologies of propagators working within various organisations, covered key topics, prominently operational strategies of RSS amid challenges.

Every session addressed by different dignitaries, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, emphasised different subjects, including the political situation at present, youths' inclination towards nationalism etc.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in his address on on the second day of camp, had asked the 'pracharaks' to take the agenda of bringing social harmony in Hindu society to the grassroots level as well as to every home.

Besides Bhagwat, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and other top functionaries of the Sangh also addressed sessions and held discussions on works being done by the organisation across various fields.

The RSS regularly holds training camps for its 'pracharaks'. Every five years, a camp is organised for the organisational secretaries of various Sangh-affiliated bodies such as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarathi Parishad (ABVP), Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), Arogya Bharati, Prajna Pravah, and Bharatiya Chitra Sadhana among others.