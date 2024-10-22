Uzbekistan To Invest $1.3 Billion In Waste-To-Energy Projects In Afghanistan By 2027

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The of Uzbekistan has announced plans to invest approximately $1.3 billion in waste-to-energy projects in Afghanistan.

According to a statement released by the office of Uzbekistan's president on Monday, October 21, the project is expected to be operational by 2027.

Reports indicate that these projects will be implemented in collaboration with China's CAMC Engineering Company Shanghai Environment Group, the UAE-based Tadweer Group, and South Korea's Sajeon Company.

The statement added that these will collectively be capable of converting 4.7 million tons of solid waste annually into 2.1 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity.

Uzbekistan has previously expressed its intention to invest in various sectors in Afghanistan, including electricity generation, mining, and development projects.

Uzbekistan is one of the largest electricity producers in the region, currently generating over 70 billion kilowatt-hours per year.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan remains heavily dependent on neighboring countries, including Uzbekistan, for its energy needs, importing billions of dollars worth of electricity annually.

This investment by Uzbekistan signifies its strategic interest in strengthening regional cooperation and contributing to Afghanistan's energy infrastructure.

