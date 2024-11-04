Jerash Industrial City Poised To Become Eco-Tourism Site

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Jerash, November 4 (Petra) -- The transformation of the industrial city in Jerash into an eco-tourism site project is poised to commence in November under the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature management and will run through 2026.Prime Jaafar Hassan Monday visited Jerash, home to 7 environmental, agricultural, social, and educational sites, as part of weekly field tours of the Kingdom's regions.During a visit to the eco-tourism site project, Hassan listened to the project's implementation plans, which aim to enrich the tourism and environmental products in Jerash and provide new tourism experiences, services and facilities to enhance domestic and foreign tourism.The project, which covers an area of ??approximately 210 dunums, is located in a mountainous area overlooking the forests of Jerash, Dibbin, Tal al-Rumman and the mountains surrounding the Zarqa River. The site will house bazaars and exhibitions for local products.Hassan visited the Faisal Plant Nursery which offers farmers and national afforestation projects seedlings to increase agricultural production and green spaces, calling for doubling the nursery's production, which reaches approximately 400,000 fruit and forest seedlings annually.During a dialogue with activists in volunteer and youth work at the Jerash Youth Centre, Hassan said the government is committed to youth centre pioneering ideas and initiatives and providing funding for them through the Ministry of Youth.In a visit to the Jerash Governmental Hospital, the Prime Minister listened to feedback from patients and hospital staff about the hospital and the possible solutions to develop them, noting the need to begin a comprehensive study on the possibility of expanding the hospital and considering the available alternatives, and carrying out general and rapid maintenance of its facilities.He visited two public schools in Jerash where he met with students and faculty and listened to feedback about the schools' needs. He ordered immediate maintenance for facilities and extensions to buildings and set a 3-month timeframe for delivery.At Qafqafa Women's Charitable Society, Hassan praised the Society's efforts and services in education and care for children and persons with disabilities, adding that the government supports improving its facilities, expanding them and developing its services.