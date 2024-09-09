Israeli Strikes On Central Syria Draw Regional Condemnations

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Sept 10 (NNN-SANA) – Israeli Zionist regime's killed 18 people in central Syria overnight, Syria's said, yesterday. This is the deadliest attack of its kind, since the Gaza conflict began last Oct, and has drawn criticism on Israel, from regional countries.

The strikes hit military sites in Hama province, including a scientific research centre in Masyaf city, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor. The group reported that, both civilians and military personnel were among the casualties.

Syria's foreign strongly condemned the strikes, calling them Israeli Zionist“aggression” that risked destabilising the region. In a statement, the ministry accused the Israeli regime of seeking to escalate tensions, through repeated violations of Syrian airspace.

“These actions are pushing the region towards dangerous instability, with unforeseeable consequences,” the statement said, attributing the Israeli regime's actions to,“unlimited support” from the United States and other Western nations.

Iran and Oman also denounced the attacks. Iran's foreign ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanaani called them, a“brutal and flagrant crime,” while Oman urged international action against what it termed the Israeli Zionist regime's“war crimes.”

“The international community must put a definitive end to these aggressive Zionist practices,” Oman's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Local officials reported significant damage to infrastructure, disrupting telecommunications, electricity, and water systems. Syria's transport ministry said, a key road connecting Hama and Tartous provinces was damaged.

The strikes also sparked fires in forested areas along the Masyaf-Wadi al-Oyoun road, with explosions heard across the region, local sources said.

The United Nations said yesterday that, Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, was worried about further escalation in the“volatile” region.

“The Secretary-General continues to be worried and even more worried about the prospect of further escalation of violence, in what is already a very volatile region,” UN spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, told reporters in New York.

The Zionist regime has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets in Syria in recent years, but rarely acknowledges them. An Israeli military spokesperson declined to comment on the reports.

Syrian state media said, air defences had responded to“Israeli aggression” in the Masyaf area.

The attack comes amid heightened tensions in the region, with the Israeli regime engaged in a war against Hamas in Gaza since Oct 7, last year.

The Israeli regime intensified its strikes in Syria, since the Gaza war began, targeting sites it says are,“linked to Iran and its allied militias, which support the Syrian government.”– NNN-SANA

