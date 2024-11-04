Hassan, Estonia President Talk Ties, Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 4 (Petra) -- Prime Jaafar Hassan and Estonian President Alar Karis Monday discussed, in Amman, enhancing cooperation in technology, digitisation, education, leadership, innovation and tourism.Hassan and Karis discussed the private sector's role in exploring opportunities and areas of cooperation, partnership and in the two countries, noting the importance of holding the Jordanian-Estonian Business Forum in Amman tomorrow.Hassan discussed Jordan's economic modernisation vision which aims to achieve sustainable economic growth and attract more investments, urging agreements to encourage investment in Jordan and Estonia.They discussed regional developments amid an ongoing Israeli war on Gaza and Lebanon, reiterating coordination and political consultations between the two countries.Hassan discussed Jordan's efforts to end the Israeli war on Gaza and Lebanon and Israeli violations in the occupied Palestinian West Bank, in addition to efforts to avoid regional escalation.Hassan praised Estonia's support for the two-state solution and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).Karis praised Jordan's role in upholding regional security and stability and the humanitarian relief role of Jordan in sending humanitarian and relief aid to Gaza.