Jordan Condemns Jewish Settler Violence In Occupied Palestinian Territories

11/4/2024 11:00:49 PM

Amman, November 4 (Petra) -- Jordan Monday condemned Jewish settler violence in the occupied Palestinian Territories after Israeli settlers torched Palestinian-owned vehicles in occupied Ramallah.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates stated that the Jordanian Surgery Station in Bireh and Ramallah had used one of the vandalised vehicles, holding the Israeli authorities responsible for protecting the Palestinians and rescue and relief workers in the Occupied Territories.
Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah said Jordan rejects the Israeli violations and settler violence against Palestinians.

