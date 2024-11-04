UK Discusses Plans For Training Ukrainian Military In 2025

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the United Kingdom, an international partner was held as part of the multinational Operation INTERFLEX to discuss plans for training the Ukrainian military personnel in 2025.

the General Staff of the of Ukraine reported this on .

“An international partner conference dedicated to planning the training of the Ukrainian military for 2025 was held in Great Britain as part of the INTERFLEX operation. This conference provided a to provide real-time updates on the mission, discuss upcoming changes to the Infantry Basic Course and Leadership Courses, and identify those parts of the mission that require additional support and cooperation from international partners,” the statement reads.

Representatives from the Land Warfare Center of the British Army, defense attachés from partner nations, international cooperation officers, and authorized representatives of international partners participated, bringing perspectives on their countries' future plans and involvement in Operation INTERFLEX for 2025.

The General Staff noted that the presence of all invited parties allowed the INTERFLEX Headquarters to plan training for 2025 and identify areas for improved collaboration and effectiveness.

Ukraine's defense attaché in the UK reported on the frontline situation and the needs necessary to improve the training of Ukrainian servicemen in combating Russian aggression. Colonel Andy Boardman, the commander of the multinational Operation INTERFLEX, outlined the existing plans and capabilities for continuing Ukrainian training in the UK.

Representatives from partner countries involved in Operation INTERFLEX discussed the feasibility and the process of adoption of the proposed changes, as well as the best methods to train the Ukrainian military in 2025.

In summarizing the event, participants highlighted that the training of the Ukrainian military needs to be improved in accordance with the realities of modern warfare, and the partner countries are ready to help in this.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the UK, with support from 12 partner countries, has trained over 40,000 personnel from Ukraine's Defense Forces over two years as part of the multinational Operation INTERFLEX.