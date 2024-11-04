QF To Host Al Ghorrah For Literature, Arts Fest

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Foundation's Al Ghorrah for Literature and Arts will take place from November 28 to December 2 at Qatar Foundation's (QF) Education City.

The event, sponsored by the Social & Contribution Fund (Daam), is set to be a vibrant hub for cultural interactions and a celebration of the cultural heritage and arts of Arab Islamic civilisations.

“Al Ghorrah is a unique for artistic and cultural expression, offering a vibrant space where people can come together to celebrate and connect with the richness of Arab-Islamic heritage,” said Hend M al-Thawadi, Al Ghorrah project manager and engagement & activation lead, QF.

“Through this event, we aim to deliver an experience that is diverse, engaging, and enriching, where local communities, art enthusiasts, and families can interact, participate, and engage.”

During the five-day event at Education City's Oxygen Park, musical performances – including by Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra and Mustafa Said – will take place alongside poetry readings and theatrical showcases from schools across the country.

Other highlights include specialised workshops, such as bookmark-making and binding, miniature painting, and calligraphy, as well as lectures, interactive events, storytelling sessions, and culinary experiences featuring the flavours of countries including Egypt, Iran, and Syria.

Hassan Yousef al-Obaidli, programmes manager, Daam, said:“This funding agreement marks another step in our commitment to supporting Qatar's rich cultural landscape, enhancing community development, and promoting intercultural dialogue.

“Through this collaboration, we are working to establish a platform that not only celebrates artistic expression, but also encourages the exchange of ideas and traditions, ultimately building bridges between communities and deepening our shared cultural understanding.”

A key element of Al Ghorrah is nurturing a culture of arts and literature within schools and helping young people stay connected to their culture and heritage. It will include a competition in which schools from across the country perform shows inspired by books. Shortlisted schools will audition in front of a panel of judges, with the top four performances selected to participate in Al Ghorrah.

“Our partnership with Qatar Foundation for the Al Ghorrah event reflects our joint commitment to supporting the arts and reinforcing the values of culture and art within the educational community,” noted Kholoud al-Kuwari, consultant, Visual Arts and Drama Supervision, Ministry of Education and Higher Education.

According to Abdulaziz al-Malki, cultural activities expert, Ministry of Culture :“Qatar Poetry Centre values communication and co-operation with educational and cultural institutions to highlight the role of community poetry in promoting moral values, preserving heritage, and enriching the cultural scene with poets' creativity.”

Aisha al-Sultan, performing arts co-ordinator, Pre-University Education QF, said:“PUE's involvement in Al Ghorrah through the performance of our school choirs is a testament to our commitment to nurturing the arts within education.

“Initiatives like this not only enrich students' academic journey, but also ignite their passion for creativity and self-expression.”

Hamad al-Khaja, acting head, Events and Festivals Technical Support Section at Qatar Tourism added :“Qatar Tourism is committed to supporting events that promote cultural exchange and diversity in the arts, offering communities an opportunity to showcase their talents. This year's event features a programme of theatre, interactive activations, and authentic culinary experiences, enriching Qatar's event calendar and reinforcing our commitment to fostering the creative landscape both locally and regionally.”

Al Ghorrah partners include Qatar Calendar, the Ministry of Culture, and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.

Daily tickets for adults are QR50, while tickets for children (aged 4-14) are QR35. Specialised workshop tickets are QR200 and access to the adventure room is QR10. All tickets can be purchased at

MENAFN04112024000067011011ID1108850894