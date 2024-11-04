Qatari Aid Aircraft Arrives In Beirut
11/4/2024 11:00:45 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A Qatari Amiri Air Force plane arrived at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport Monday, with relief aid and shelter supplies. The aid comes within the framework of the co-operation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), as part of the air bridge operated by Qatar to provide relief to the brotherly Lebanese people amid the humanitarian crisis they are facing due to recent developments. The aid was received by the Qatari embassy staff and UNHCR representatives.
