QPO's Dvorak Concert On Nov 7

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Philharmonic (QPO) has announced an evening of classical music, showcasing two of Antonín Dvorak's most cherished compositions on November 7 at 7.30pm at PUE-Theatre Qatar Foundation, Education City.



The concert opens with the Serenade for Strings in E Major, a lively and expressive work filled with rich harmonies.



This will be followed by Dvorak's Serenade for Winds in D Minor, an enchanting piece that skilfully blends Bohemian folk elements with classical traditions.

Dvorak is widely celebrated as one of the foremost Czech composers, known for his appealing, dynamic, and distinctly structured music. His melodies possess a spontaneous yet memorable quality, while his compositions are characterised by their vibrant and diverse nature.



Joo Young Oh will serve as the concertmaster. He is recognised as one of the most accomplished and versatile violinists. His international acclaim began at the age of 14 when he won the 1996 Young Concert Artists International Auditions in New York.



Hailing from Jinju, South Korea, he has performed as a soloist on stages around the globe. He holds both Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from The Juilliard School, as well as a degree in Orchestra Performance from the Manhattan School of Music.



In 2010, he became a tenured violinist with the New York Philharmonic. Recently, he has been appointed Concertmaster of QPO and remains an active concert violinist internationally.

