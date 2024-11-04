King Urges International Community To Reject Israel's UNRWA Ban

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 4 (Petra) -- King Abdullah II received Estonia President Alar Karis on Monday and said the international community must reject Israel's escalatory measures aimed at banning UNRWA's activities, according to a royal court statement.At a bilateral meeting followed by an expanded one at Al Husseiniya Palace, attended by His Royal Highness Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, His Majesty stressed the need to increase aid to Gaza, and ensure its delivery and distribution through all possible means, to alleviate the humanitarian disaster.At the start of a working lunch with the Estonian president and the accompanying delegation, the King welcomed President Karis on his first visit to the Kingdom, noting that it reflects the distinguished ties between the two countries and stressing the need to build on them and capitalise on opportunities.His Majesty highlighted the importance of the Jordanian-Estonian business roundtable scheduled to take place in Amman tomorow in developing ideas that bring the two peoples closer, despite the distances between them, noting the importance of economic and defence cooperation.For his part, President Karis expressed keenness to strengthen bilateral ties in various fields, also referring to the business roundtable, which will cover several areas of cooperation, such as defence industries and healthcare.The Estonian president emphasised the importance of addressing the current political and security situation in the Middle East and Europe.Discussions also covered regional developments, with the King warning of the consequences of the dangerous situation in the region, which could lead to an all-out war.His Majesty reaffirmed the importance of stopping the Israeli war on Gaza and Lebanon as a key step to prevent the expansion of conflict in the region.The King reiterated the need to work effectively to create a political horizon to achieve just and comprehensive peace, on the basis of the two-state solution, commending Estonia's support for ending the war on Gaza and achieving peace in the region.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, Environment Minister and the escort of honour Muawieh Radaideh, Minister of State for Economic Affairs Muhannad Shehadeh, General Intelligence Department Director Maj. Gen. Ahmad Husni, and Jordan's non-resident ambassador to Estonia Daifallah Fayez attended the meeting.