Step In The Right Direction Towards Enhancing Good Governance: Academics

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Two academics in the field of law and science have underlined that the vote on the constitutional amendments scheduled to take place today reflects the commitment of the Qatari leadership to enhancing the principles of good governance and deepening the spirit of participation.

They noted that these amendments represent a vital step towards strengthening national unity and consolidating the rule of law, stressing their importance in consolidating the values of active citizenship.

In this context, Dr Yousef Mohammed al-Obaidan, a member of the National Human Rights Committee and former professor of political science at Qatar University, said that the proposed constitutional amendments represent a fundamental pillar of good governance, and will enhance the national spirit and preserve the unity and cohesion of society.

Al-Obaidan urged citizens to exercise their national right by participating in the referendum and expressing their opinion with full responsibility and awareness, stressing that the amendments were presented transparently and were viewed by everyone, and aim to serve the public interest.

He noted that the experience of governance in Qatar has grown over time in a balanced manner that has contributed greatly to enhancing national awareness, which reflects the pride of every citizen in the progress and advancement achieved by Qatar in the path of popular participation, and makes them all proud of the gains achieved by their country that contribute to its stability and prosperity.

For his part, Dr Hassan Abdulrahim al-Buhashim al-Sayed, Professor of Public Law at Qatar University, pointed out that the constitution is a set of legal rules that regulate the public authorities in the state, guarantee public rights and freedoms, and enhance the basic components of society, as the constitution is considered a unique legislation, and it contains abstract general rules, but it stands as the highest legislation in the hierarchy of laws. He added in this context that the constitution, like any other legislation, is subject to amendment in line with practical application and the needs of society, and therefore all constitutions contain articles that clarify the procedures for amending them.

He explained that the Qatari constitution stipulates in its Article (144) the procedures for amending some of its articles, which begin with a request from His Highness the Amir or from one-third of the members of the Shura Council, followed by the approval of the amendments by a two-thirds majority of the members, and finally the matter requires the ratification of the Amir on these amendments.

He added that His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani was keen to involve citizens in approving these amendments by activating Article (75) of the Permanent Constitution of Qatar, and just as citizens participated in the referendum on the draft constitution in 2003, they are invited again, at the invitation of the Amir, to participate in voting on these constitutional amendments.

Dr al-Sayed explained that these amendments and the referendum on them embody what His Highness the Amir stressed in his speech before the Shura Council, where he said:“Making thoughtful change is a reliable way to develop peoples' interests, meet their aspirations and realise them.” The constitutional amendments scheduled to be voted on Tuesday embody the will of the wise leadership to enhance citizen participation in decision-making, which contributes to achieving progress and prosperity for the state and reflects commitment to the principles of good governance.

