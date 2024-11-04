Deleteme Addresses The Proliferation Of Political Spam Leading Up To Elections

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The company is responding to increased unwanted spam and election disinformation ahead of the November elections

BOSTON, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeleteMe , a privacy leader that helps employees, corporate employees, and individuals monitor and remove exposed, easy-to-find personal information, recently announced its efforts to address the growing issue of election spam by proactively monitoring and removing voter personal information from the public web.

Mobile political spam has tripled since the 2022 midterm , and malicious actors increasingly use voter data to spread disinformation or to impersonate campaigns for the purpose of fraud. Additionally, new technologies, such as generative AI, make it easier than ever for bad actors to send highly personalized spam messages around the clock.

The consequences go beyond spam. When voters are inundated with misleading messages, the flood of disinformation makes it difficult for legitimate campaign communications to reach the public. This not only affects individual voting decisions but also impacts the broader democratic process. Voters may become disengaged or mistrustful, believing that the political landscape is driven by manipulation rather than genuine policy debates.

A large portion of this problem stems from the widespread availability of personal data. DeleteMe's research shows that the average person has over 400 pieces of personal information exposed online, spread across more than 70 data broker sources. These brokers sell voter details, including names, addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses, enabling political spam messages and robocalls to proliferate.

Voter protection efforts that focus on reducing exposure of this data help mitigate the issue. By removing personal information from data broker sites, DeleteMe is working to limit the reach of political spam and disinformation, allowing voters to better engage with legitimate communications during election season.

“Political spam is annoying, but more importantly, it also prevents a lot of genuine voter communications from being able to cut through all the noise,” said Rob Shavell, CEO and founder of DeleteMe.“The best way to protect voters is by cutting off the data supply at its source, and that's exactly what we're doing.”

