RGX Celebrates Five Years Of Driving Innovation In Electronics Recycling And Sustainability

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Looking Forward Recycle Global Exchange Eyes Expanding Growth, Client Partnerships, and Global Ambitions

- Sean Miles, CEO and Co-Founder of RGXCASTLE ROCK, CO, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Recycle Global Exchange (RGX ), a pioneering software solution in the IT asset disposition (ITAD) and recycling landscape, proudly marks its five-year anniversary. Since its inception in 2019, RGX has disrupted traditional e-waste recycling methods by creating a platform that seamlessly connects customers with a vast network of certified recyclers. This innovative approach offers localized processing options, significantly reducing emissions, logistics costs, and administrative burdens for businesses.Serving a broad range of clients-including leaders in the telecom industry, data operators, Fortune 100 financial providers, and large multi-location medical practices-RGX has established itself as a trusted partner in the U.S., with plans to expand internationally.“We're incredibly proud to celebrate this milestone and reflect on how far we've come,” said Sean Miles, CEO of Recycle Global Exchange.“Our team has worked tirelessly to streamline the logistics of recycling, lower costs for our clients, and make a meaningful impact on sustainability. As we look ahead, we're excited to expand our services and technology while exploring new growth opportunities in the U.S. and beyond.”As part of its mission to educate clients, RGX has prioritized raising awareness about proper electronics disposal.“Even in 2024, we frequently have new customers tell us that before using RGX, they were throwing computers in the back dumpster, with the hard drives still installed,” said Paul Logsdon, COO of RGX.“Our goal is to not only provide sustainable solutions but also help our clients understand the importance of recycling and data security.”In its five years, RGX has processed millions of pounds of e-waste, contributing to a circular economy by connecting customers to processors adhering to the highest standards of data security and environmental responsibility. As the company enters its sixth year, it continues to enhance its platform, simplifying the recycling process and offering tailored solutions to help clients make more sustainable choices.As part of RGX's growth, we recently announced the addition of a fractional Chief Circularity Officer, Rich Bulger, to our team. This move highlights our commitment to driving circular economy principles and enhancing environmental and economic value for our customers. Rich will focus on fully embedding circularity within our platform and business models, empowering corporate customers to shift from linear "take-make-dispose" methods to more sustainable and profitable circular solutions. For more information, see related press release .About Recycle Global Exchange (RGX)RGX is a Colorado-based company elevating the backend of the electronics circular economy. Connecting corporate customers with localized e-waste and IT asset disposition (ITAD) vendors, the platform manages the entire process from a transparent competitive bidding process through certification of destruction. As a cleantech company, RGX advocates for industry certification and best practices to reduce environmental impact and protect workers' safety while increasing ROI for both sides of the marketplace.

