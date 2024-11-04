Historic Restoration of Gurdwara Mata Sahib Deva Ji and Gurdwara Choha Sahib Ji Initiated after 77 Years of Dormancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bhai Tarlochan Singh, Bhai Dr. Satpreet Singh, Bibi Rupinder Kaur, Bhai Ranjit Singh

Raja Waqar, Saif Ullah, and Aqeel Haider Hashmi

Reviving Sikh Heritage: Gurdwara Mata Sahib Deva Ji and Gurdwara Choha Sahib Ji to Reopen After 77 Years of Inactivity Through International Collaboration

MANTECA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A Landmark Collaboration for Sikh Heritage Preservation. After nearly eight decades of dormancy, the historically revered Gurdwara Mata Sahib Deva (Sahib Kaur) Ji and Gurdwara Choha Sahib Ji in Pakistan are set to reopen as vibrant centers of Sikh heritage and spirituality. This historic initiative results from a committed partnership among Ranjit Nagara USA, the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC), and the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB ), officially approved on November 1, 2024. The project brings together passionate leaders and organizations dedicated to preserving Sikh history and spirituality, including Dr. Satpreet Singh, Rupinder Kaur, Ranjit Singh, Tarlochan Singh, Raja Waqar, Aqeel Haider Hashmi, Saif Ullah, and Ramesh Singh Arora.This collaborative project will ensure these sites are restored to honor the memory of Sikh history, faith, and culture, offering a place of worship, reflection, and connection for Sikhs worldwide.Rediscovering the Legacy of Gurdwara Mata Sahib Deva JiGurdwara Mata Sahib Deva Ji holds profound significance as the birthplace of Mata Sahib Kaur Ji, revered as the 'Mother of the Khalsa.' Mata Sahib Kaur Ji occupies an irreplaceable place in Sikh history, as Sri Guru Gobind Singh Sahib Ji, the tenth Sikh Guru, declared her the spiritual mother of the Khalsa. This Gurdwara, being restored to its former vibrance, is more than a historical site; it is a sacred space that celebrates her strength, devotion, and legacy within Sikhism.After remaining inactive since 1947, the restoration of this birthplace site marks a pivotal moment in the preservation of Sikh heritage. By restoring this Gurdwara, Ranjit Nagara USA and its partners aim to reconnect Sikhs globally with Mata Sahib Kaur Ji's legacy, allowing her inspiring life and faith to resonate with new generations.Gurdwara Choha Sahib Ji: Reviving a Legacy of Faith and ResilienceThe second site of restoration, Gurdwara Choha Sahib Ji, commemorates a pivotal moment in the life of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Sikh Guru. According to Sikh history, it was at this site that Guru Nanak Dev Ji produced water from a soil to quench the thirst of his followers, symbolizing the compassion and selflessness core to Sikh teachings. This restoration will allow Sikhs and visitors of all backgrounds to witness the power of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's legacy, transforming the site into an active center of reflection, spirituality, and service.Key Contributors to the ProjectThe success of this project is a testament to the dedication of several leaders, each bringing invaluable experience and commitment to preserving Sikh heritage:.Dr. Satpreet Singh, President of Ranjit Nagara USA: Dr. Singh has led initiatives globally to revive abandoned Sikh heritage sites.“Restoring Gurdwara Mata Sahib Deva Ji and Gurdwara Choha Sahib Ji connects us to our history and spirituality,” remarked Dr. Singh.“It's a powerful step toward honoring our past.”.Rupinder Kaur and Ranjit Singh, Ranjit Nagara USA Team Members: Active team members, they have been central in coordinating the restoration. Their work reflects Ranjit Nagara USA's dedication to preserving Sikh heritage for generations to come..Raja Waqar, Ranjit Nagara Representative in Pakistan: Working on-site, Raja Waqar has been instrumental in coordinating local efforts, ensuring this project meets historical standards and respects the community..Aqeel Haider Hashmi, Local Community Leader in Pakistan: Hashmi's support as a community leader has been vital, helping foster collaboration and respect for Sikh heritage.“This project unites us in preserving history,” shared Hashmi..Saif Ullah, Additional Secretary of ETPB: ETPB's representative, Saif Ullah, has been dedicated to preserving religious sites within Pakistan, with this project underscoring ETPB's commitment to Sikh heritage..Ramesh Singh Arora, PSGPC President: Arora has been instrumental in mobilizing resources and support for this restoration as PSGPC's president, ensuring Sikh history remains accessible.“This collaboration is a historic step in preserving our spiritual and cultural heritage,” said Arora.Ranjit Nagara USA: Pioneering Sikh Heritage Restoration WorldwideRanjit Nagara USA, under Dr. Satpreet Singh's leadership, has led numerous initiatives to restore Sikh heritage sites worldwide. Rupinder Kaur, Ranjit Singh, and their team exemplify Ranjit Nagara USA's mission to bring Sikh history to life and make it accessible for generations. By combining vision, expertise, and community support, the organization strives to protect and celebrate Sikh heritage worldwide.“This restoration project goes beyond structural repair,” shared Dr. Satpreet Singh.“It's about reestablishing our connection to our faith's origins and legacy.”PSGPC and ETPB: Guardians of Sikh Heritage in PakistanThe PSGPC and ETPB play critical roles in managing and preserving Sikh religious sites across Pakistan. PSGPC President Ramesh Singh Arora and ETPB Additional Secretary Saif Ullah have provided unwavering support, highlighting their commitment to Sikh heritage preservation. Through this project, they aim to provide spaces for worship, reflection, and education for both the Sikh community and the broader public.“The impact of this project extends beyond preservation,” stated Saif Ullah.“It symbolizes respect and cultural appreciation for Pakistan's diverse heritage. We are honored to support such a meaningful restoration.”Project Details: A Comprehensive Restoration EffortThe restoration of Gurdwara Mata Sahib Deva Ji and Gurdwara Choha Sahib Ji involves meticulous structural repairs, historical refurbishments, and enhancements to foster community engagement. The efforts will be overseen by skilled artisans, historians, and engineers to honor the authenticity and significance of these Gurdwaras.Key elements of the restoration include:1.Structural Stabilization: Restoring foundational structures to ensure longevity and historical integrity.2.Interior and Exterior Refurbishments: Restoring interiors to reflect the aesthetic and cultural importance of Sikh heritage.3.Educational Exhibits: Featuring historical artifacts and exhibits, enriching the experience for visitors and sharing insights into Sikh history.4.Appointment of Granthi Singhs and Sewadars: Ensuring the Gurdwaras' operation as places of worship and community service, with Granthi Singhs and Sewadars appointed to guide visitors.Modern amenities, including access to clean water, seating, and accessible pathways, will be added to welcome pilgrims and visitors from around the world.A Vision of Connection through Heritage PreservationThe reopening of Gurdwara Mata Sahib Deva Ji and Gurdwara Choha Sahib Ji is more than a physical transformation; it is a renewal of Sikh heritage and culture. By bringing these sites back into operation, the project invites Sikhs worldwide to reconnect with their historical roots and celebrate the teachings of Sikh Gurus. This collaborative effort embodies a vision to foster understanding, respect, and connection across communities and generations.The PSGPC, Ranjit Nagara USA, and ETPB envision this restoration inspiring similar efforts worldwide, creating opportunities for dialogue and unity.“Preserving these sacred sites is about creating a bridge from our heritage to future generations,” remarked PSGPC President Ramesh Singh Arora.“Together, we are honoring a legacy that belongs to us all.”Global Community Celebrates Sikh HeritageA grand opening ceremony is planned to celebrate the reopening of these Gurdwaras, inviting Sikhs and visitors from all backgrounds. Traditional Sikh ceremonies, cultural performances, and guided tours will allow attendees to immerse themselves in the rich historical and spiritual significance of the sites.For the global Sikh community, the reopening represents a milestone in faith, resilience, and unity. It offers young Sikhs the opportunity to witness their ancestral history and gain a deeper appreciation of their heritage.Quotes from Key Participants.Dr. Satpreet Singh, President of Ranjit Nagara USA:“The restoration of Gurdwara Mata Sahib Deva Ji and Gurdwara Choha Sahib Ji symbolizes our dedication to preserving our faith and history. These sacred spaces are links to our past that we pass to future generations.”.Rupinder Kaur, Ranjit Nagara USA Team Member:“Restoring the birthplace of Mata Sahib Kaur Ji is a powerful way to honor her memory. It's a privilege to help bring her legacy to life for the Sikh community.”.Ramesh Singh Arora, PSGPC President:“This restoration is a historic step toward preserving Sikh heritage in Pakistan. It represents a future where our shared history is respected and accessible to all.”About Ranjit Nagara USARanjit Nagara USA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to restoring and revitalizing Sikh heritage sites worldwide. Through collaboration with local and international partners, the organization seeks to preserve, protect, and promote Sikh history, ensuring that future generations have access to their rich cultural and spiritual legacy.About PSGPCThe Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) is the official governing body responsible for the management and maintenance of Sikh Gurdwaras in Pakistan. With a mission to preserve Sikh heritage, PSGPC plays a critical role in facilitating Sikh worship and pilgrimage across Pakistan.About ETPBThe Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) is a government agency in Pakistan responsible for overseeing religious properties and sites associated with various faiths. Through preservation and restoration efforts, ETPB aims to foster interfaith harmony and uphold the cultural and historical heritage of Pakistan.

Historic Restoration of Gurdwara Mata Sahib Deva Ji and Gurdwara Choha Sahib Ji Initiated after 77 Years of Dormancy

Legal Disclaimer:

