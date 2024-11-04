Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge In J & K's Doda, Two Brothers Killed
Date
11/4/2024 12:06:59 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Two siblings were killed when their Sports Utility Vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, Police officials said on Monday.
Mukesh Kumar (29) and his younger brother Pawan Kumar (24) met with an accident at Khellani nallah late Sunday night, the officials said.
Both the brothers were found dead on-the-spot by local rescuers who swung into action immediately after their vehicle rolled down the hilly road into the drain, they said.
The deceased had left their Brartha-Khellani residence for Pull Doda and their vehicle was badly damaged in the accident, the officials said.
They said the bodies were brought to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital Doda and are being handed over to their family for last rites after completion of legal formalities.
