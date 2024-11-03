Russian Army Launches Attack Drones
Date
11/3/2024 7:12:13 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian aggressors have launched attack drones.
This was announced by the Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
22:20 - update on the attack UAVs:
in the south of the Chernihiv region, heading for Kyiv;
on the border of the Sumy and Chernihiv regions, heading northwest;
southwest of Sumy, heading southeast;
on the border of the Sumy and Kyiv regions, heading towards Kyiv;
in the Mykolaiv region, east and west of the city, heading northwest.
At 21:20, the military reported that the attack UAVs continued to move:
in the northeast of the Chernihiv region in the direction of Chernihiv;
in the north of the Sumy region, heading for Hlukhiv;
in the west of the Sumy region, heading for Romny;
in the north of the Sumy region, heading for Sumy.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs.
MENAFN03112024000193011044ID1108846466
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.