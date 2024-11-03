Algeria, India Discuss Enhancing Military Cooperation
Date
11/3/2024 2:39:57 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Algiers: Chief of Staff of the Algerian Army, Lt. Gen. Said Chengriha, met today with his Indian counterpart Lt. Gen. Anil Chauhan, who is currently visiting Algeria, to discuss areas of bilateral military cooperation as well as ways to develop and enhance security coordination on topics of mutual interest.
They also touched upon the security challenges facing the world and exchanged views on various current issues.
MENAFN03112024000063011010ID1108846283
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.