Algeria, India Discuss Enhancing Military Cooperation

Algiers: Chief of Staff of the Algerian Army, Lt. Gen. Said Chengriha, met today with his Indian counterpart Lt. Gen. Anil Chauhan, who is currently visiting Algeria, to discuss areas of bilateral military cooperation as well as ways to develop and enhance security coordination on topics of mutual interest.

They also touched upon the security challenges facing the world and exchanged views on various current issues.