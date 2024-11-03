EU instructs residents to stock up for nuclear catastrophe

(MENAFN) The European Union is urging its citizens to stockpile essential supplies for at least three days in anticipation of various potential crises, including the threat of nuclear conflict. This recommendation comes from a report presented by former Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, as part of the EU's broader strategy to enhance resilience against an array of escalating threats, ranging from natural disasters to military conflicts.



The report emphasizes the importance of self-sufficiency, advising households to gather basic goods capable of sustaining them for a minimum of 72 hours. This precaution is rooted in fears of possible shortages stemming from "armed aggression through conventional means" or other hostile actions such as cyberattacks, and the use of chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear weapons.



Earlier this year, the EU commissioned Niinisto to evaluate the bloc's security requirements, particularly in light of the escalating conflict in Ukraine and Russia's increasingly aggressive hybrid tactics. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen highlighted the vulnerabilities of modern infrastructure, noting that a single cyberattack could disable power grids and leave entire cities without electricity.



The report advocates for an increase in the EU's defense budget, proposing that around 20% of the current common budget—valued at approximately €1 trillion ($1.08 trillion) over the next seven years—be allocated for security and crisis preparedness initiatives. Niinisto stressed the need for member states to collaborate more closely on European defense, emphasizing the importance of joint investments to address persistent gaps in military capabilities and industrial readiness.



In addition to these measures, the report calls for the establishment of an anti-sabotage network aimed at enhancing security through improved information sharing, particularly in response to perceived threats from Russia. This comprehensive approach reflects the EU's commitment to not only bolster its defenses but also to continue providing support for Ukraine in the face of ongoing aggression.



As the geopolitical landscape becomes increasingly complex and unpredictable, the EU's initiative underscores the necessity for both governments and citizens to be prepared for a range of potential emergencies, reinforcing the message that resilience and preparedness are essential in today's world.

